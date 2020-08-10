Hit or miss storms again on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has taken a long time but we are finally getting into a more typical pattern for this time of year.
We will see a good chance for scattered late afternoon and early evening storms on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90′s.
The rain chance stands at 50% for scattered storms and mainly along the sea breeze which will not get too far inland due to the light wind and weak pressure gradient.
This summer pattern will stay with us through the rest of the work week with a good chance for scattered storms each and every afternoon.
These storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds like we saw on Sunday on Coquina beach. Wind gusted up to 67 mph before ripping the roof off a lifeguard stand on the beach. We will also see the possibility of some small hail, pea size in nature as the storms slowly roll through.
When you get the slow moving storms like we saw on Monday there is always a possibility of some minor flooding for an hour or two in the area of the storms.
For boaters expect winds out of the north switching to the west later in the day and seas running less than 2 feet. Expect mostly smooth conditions out on the waters.
