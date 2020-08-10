First Alert Weather: Cooling afternoon and evening storms are likely each day this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A slow shift back to mainly afternoon and evening storms is underway with a light east wind today. Because the wind is very light due to high pressure sitting over us the storm motion this afternoon will be somewhat random. While the pattern is not particularly set up for severe storms, there are ingredients present that do allow one or two storms to become stronger. Over the weekend we saw a severe thunderstorm develop and a waterspout move onshore on Bradenton beach that did some damage. We will watch for this sort of activity for the next few days.
The tropics are becoming more active as we move into the prime time for the hurricane season. Far in the Atlantic, off the African coast, is a cluster of storms that have a 60% chance for gaining enough organization to become classified as a tropical depression or tropical storm. Most computer models suggest a curve into the open waters of the Atlantic in about 5 days. But it is early in the evolution of this storm with plenty of time for us to track it.
