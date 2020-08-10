First Alert Weather: Cooling afternoon and evening storms are likely each day this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A slow shift back to mainly afternoon and evening storms is underway with a light east wind today. Because the wind is very light due to high pressure sitting over us the storm motion this afternoon will be somewhat random. While the pattern is not particularly set up for severe storms, there are ingredients present that do allow one or two storms to become stronger. Over the weekend we saw a severe thunderstorm develop and a waterspout move onshore on Bradenton beach that did some damage. We will watch for this sort of activity for the next few days.