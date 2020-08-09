A Parrish teen living with Cystic Fibrosis gets her wish “granted”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 17-year-old Leilani Monterde was surprised Sunday morning with car honks and a car parade to celebrate her “Wish Day.”
Dozens of cars drove by her home in Parrish, dropping off gifts cool gifts all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The non-profit created a drive-thru shopping spree as a safe alternative because Monterde has Cystic Fibrosis and the Coronavirus Pandemic.
“I didn’t know when they would come but it was a bit surprising. Truly good to know that there are people that are so supportive and encouraging,” says Monterde.
She was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis as a baby and says she’s had to learn how to live her life with the disease.
“You know a lot of people look at me don’t think I have Cystic Fibrosis. But you know you can’t really tell.
I’ve had the privilege not to have it as bad as others. So for me, I can essentially live a pretty normal life with the exception of doing my machines every day having that random cough and fit that could occur,” she says.
Her father, Andrew Clayton says she’s the strongest teen living with Cystic Fibrosis.
“She’s very independent since she was young. She’s very strong and very outgoing just gets better and better every day,” says Clayton.
Leilani recently graduated from high school and will be attending USF virtually in the fall.
