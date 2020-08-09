Local organization hosts school supply drive-thru

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local organization is lending a helping hand to students in need.
Hope For Communities partnered with local churches and food banks, and handed out school supplies at Sarasota Baptist Church on Saturday. However, they did it in a different way.
Parents and their kids were able to pick up those supplies without leaving their cars.
Among the items that students received were face masks. Masks will be required for students to wear on campus this school year.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.