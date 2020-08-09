First Alert Weather: Sunday, August 9, 2020 - The relentless heat continues along with afternoon and evening storms

Heat Indices will range anywhere from 103-108 degrees each day

First Alert Weather: Sunday, August 9, 2020 - The relentless heat continues along with afternoon and evening storms
By Noel Rehm | August 9, 2020

Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s.

It’ll be a mostly sunny start and temperatures will warm quickly throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out at 92-94 degrees with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 103-108 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the sea breeze during the afternoon and evening.

Beach and Boating Forecast

The UV index will be 10.2, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters.

