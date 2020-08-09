FDOH reports 6,229 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 532,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 77 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Sunday morning’s update.

527,036 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.

8,186 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 9,288 Residents: 9,193 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95

Conditions and Care Deaths: 192 Hospitalizations* Residents: 616 Non-Residents: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39

Gender: Male: 4,269 (46%) Female: 4,777 (52%) Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)

Race: Black: 852 (9%) White: 4,055 (44%) Other: 1,190 (13%) Unknown/No Data: 3,096 (34%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,311 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 3,105 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 3,777 (41%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 6,231 Residents: 6,179 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52

Conditions and Care Deaths: 139 Hospitalizations* Residents: 365 Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43

Gender: Male: 2,813 (46%) Female: 3,217 (52%) Unknown/No data: 149 (<1%)

Race: Black: 365 (6%) White: 2,435 (39%) Other: 517 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,862 (46%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 571 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,143 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,465 (56%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.