Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FDOH reports 6,229 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide

Gov. Ron DeSantis in 'discussions' to add Palm Beach County to Florida's reopening plan
Gov. Ron DeSantis in 'discussions' to add Palm Beach County to Florida's reopening plan(WPTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 532,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 77 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Sunday morning’s update.

527,036 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.

8,186 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 9,288 Residents: 9,193 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95

Conditions and Care Deaths: 192 Hospitalizations* Residents: 616 Non-Residents: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39

Gender: Male: 4,269 (46%) Female: 4,777 (52%) Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)

Race: Black: 852 (9%) White: 4,055 (44%) Other: 1,190 (13%) Unknown/No Data: 3,096 (34%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,311 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 3,105 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 3,777 (41%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 6,231 Residents: 6,179 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52

Conditions and Care Deaths: 139 Hospitalizations* Residents: 365 Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43

Gender: Male: 2,813 (46%) Female: 3,217 (52%) Unknown/No data: 149 (<1%)

Race: Black: 365 (6%) White: 2,435 (39%) Other: 517 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,862 (46%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 571 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,143 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,465 (56%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Graphic
Rainy Season is back - and Tropical Storm Larry is developing!
Parents plan mask-less walk in to show discontent with mask mandate in Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota schools processing mask exemptions; state begins noncompliance investigation

Latest News

Weather to close COVID testing site in Sarasota Thursday
opt out
Medical exemptions for mask opt-out
mandate
Mask mandate and medical exemptions
opt out
Medical exemptions for mask opt-out
nfl
NFL & vaccination status controversy