DOH Sarasota announces a drive-thru testing site for Thursday in Englewood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH Sarasota) is scheduled to host drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Englewood this week.
The testing is set to take place on Thursday at Englewood Sports Complex from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
DOH Sarasota says those who will be coming to the location for testing should remain in their vehicles, wear a face covering if he or she has one, and be prepared to show a photo ID.
DOH Sarasota says that although the testing will be held primarily at the drive-thru site, they can accommodate walk-ups and people who will be traveling on bicycles.
There will only be 100 tests available at the site and an appointment must be scheduled in advance in order to be tested.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, you should call 941-861-2883.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.