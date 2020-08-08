USF to begin Phase 2 of their re-opening plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida will begin Phase Two of the university’s re-opening plan.
Phase Two will be modified because of the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic, according to the USF President.
Classes we’re originally scheduled to resume on June 29th.
However, the university delayed its start date for the Fall semester to August 24th.
Courses will be taught through a combination of face-to-face, hybrid and online instruction learning.
