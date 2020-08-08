First Alert Weather: Saturday, August 8, 2020 - Near record highs tomorrow with scattered showers & storms developing in the afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
For tonight, partly cloudy with any lingering showers and storms will dissipating before midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70s.
On Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny and it’ll be another hot and humid afternoon. Near record high temperatures are possible with highs topping out at 95 degrees. The record high at SRQ is 96 degrees, which was set back in 2009. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible along the sea breeze. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be at 11.4, which is extreme. Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters.
