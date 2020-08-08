Early voting begins on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday morning began early voting on the Suncoast for the Primary Elections.
In Sarasota County, there are five early voting locations:
- Supervisor of Elections Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota
- Supervisor of Elections R. L. Anderson Admin Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South in Venice
- Supervisor of Elections Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port
- Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
- Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd in Sarasota
In Manatee County, the Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett says they added another early voting location, bringing the total to six.
Manatee County early voting locations are:
- Florida Department Transportation Building, 14000 SR 64 East in Bradenton
- Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in Lakewood Ranch
- Manatee County Utilities Admin Office, 4410 66th St West in Bradenton
- Palmetto Library, 923 6th St West in Palmetto
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy 301 in Ellenton
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd West in Bradenton
