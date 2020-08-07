Suncoast residents and business owners excited about sales tax holiday this weekend in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It's a tax free weekend on school stuff in Florida and here on the Suncoast.
“Take advantage of it so they get to save the percentage, so depending on how much they want to buy it could be a free shirt for them” said Cynthia Holliday, Co-Owner of Children’s World Uniform Supply. “But they have to judge if it’s only a hundred dollars it all adds up.”
Many school supplies selling for 15 dollars or less are tax free. Lots of clothing, footwear and uniforms selling for sixty dollars or less are tax free as well. The first thousand dollars on a computer and accessories is part of this. Also included are backpacks and school related embroidery. Some items related to protection from Covid such as masks are covered. Karla Torres, a Sarasota parent, says this sales tax holiday is very important for many people, especially this year.
“With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic, obviously people have lost jobs and it’s a good opportunity to save a little bit of money,” said Torres.
School related items that are purchased online are included. Some people may be going with that option. At Children’s World on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, the owners say it was a little slower than the typical tax free day. They are expecting more customers this weekend.
“This year is extremely different, the volume of business that we would have on tax free weekend would be triple what we’re having today,” said Holliday. “We have spurts that come in and out which is great, but normally we have a line wrapping around the store.”
The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through this August 9th.
