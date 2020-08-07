The 2020 Sales Tax Holiday weekend is underway in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday weekend is underway in the Sunshine State.
During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law directs that no sales tax or local option tax will be collected on the following:
•Purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
•Purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.
•The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
This sales tax holiday does not apply to the following items:
•Any item of clothing selling for more than $60.
•Any school supply item selling for more than $15.
•Books that are not otherwise exempt.
•Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.
•Rentals or leases of any eligible items.
•Repairs or alterations of any eligible items.
•Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.
More information about the 2020 Sales Tax Weekend can be read in the document that has been posted below.
