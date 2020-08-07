Palmetto man facing second degree murder charge after mother of children was found fatally stabbed in the family’s home

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man is facing second degree murder after police say they found the mother of his children stabbed to death in their home, while their four young children were asleep.
38-year-old Julian Ortiz-Castillo is accused of stabbing 29-year-old Jessica Martinez-Lumbrears. According to Palmetto Police, officers responded to the home, in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue West, at around 8:30 on Sunday morning.
Police say Ortiz-Castillo allowed them into the home where they found Martinez-Lumbrears dead, with multiple stab wounds. Police say Ortiz-Castillo also had some apparent stab wounds. The couple’s four children, ages 5, 6, 9, and 11, were found sleeping in their bedrooms, unharmed.
According to the press release, during their investigation, officers learned that the victim, Martinez-Lumbrears, and Ortiz-Castillo hosted a party for friends the night before.
After their guests left, the couple began an ongoing argument that escalated. According to police, the argument ended with Ortiz-Castillo stabbing Martinez-Lumbrears to death.
Ortiz-Castillo was transported to Blake Medical Center for treatment, where he remains, in stable condition.
Meanwhile, Palmetto Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Ortiz-Castillo, charging him with Second Degree Murder. He will be booked into the Manatee County Jail, when released from the hospital.
Meanwhile, the couple’s children are in the care of family members.
