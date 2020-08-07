Most of the storms inland this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been an unusual summer to say the least. If it is going to get this hot can we at least get a few late day storms to cool us off? Is that too much to ask for?
With a west wind more often than not this summer most of the storms have been inland and moving eastward leaving coastal communities high and dry.
Now we will start to change that a bit over the weekend but more so next week.
So expect generally sunny skies in the morning with a good chance for mainly inland storms at 50% and only a 30% chance for a few of those storms getting back to the coast late in the day.
The high on Saturday will be in the low 90′s with a heat index will be in the 100-105 degree range right below advisory levels. Even though there may not be any heat advisories you still need to stay hydrated and not do too much during the heat of the day.
Sunday look for more of the same with scattered afternoon and evening storms mainly inland and a few making it back toward the coast later in the day.
By the start of the work week we should begin to see (fingers crossed) a much better chance for late day storms closer to the coast and then working out into the Gulf during the evening hours cooling things down a bit.
That pattern is expected to stick around for the rest of the work week.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE then switch to the NW at 5-10 kts. with seas less than 2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
