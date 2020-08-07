More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by FDOH in Saturday morning’s update, Florida surpasses 8K mark for coronavirus related deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 526,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 182 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Saturday morning’s update.
520,846 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
8,109 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Friday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,199 Residents: 9,104 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95
Conditions and Care Deaths: 191 Hospitalizations* Residents: 615 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,232 (46%) Female: 4,728 (52%) Unknown/No data: 143 (<1%)
Race: Black: 843 (9%) White: 4,025 (44%) Other: 1,169 (13%) Unknown/No Data: 3,067 (34%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,301 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 3,084 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 3,719 (41%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,164 Residents: 6,111 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 53
Conditions and Care Deaths: 138 Hospitalizations* Residents: 365 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,772 (45%) Female: 3,190 (52%) Unknown/No data: 149 (<1%)
Race: Black: 363 (6%) White: 2,413 (39%) Other: 511 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,824 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 566 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,125 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,420 (56%)
