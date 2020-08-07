Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl and holding her against her will

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a Bradenton man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and holding her against her will in Manatee County.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report the girl was reported missing by her mother on June 14 as a runaway child, and when her mother located her just two days later her daughter told her that she had been held against her will for the previous three days.
Deputies say, the mother immediately took her daughter to Manatee Memorial Hospital and contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
Deputies met with the girl at the hospital, she said that she ran away from home and went to a local food mart.
A Hispanic male, later identified as Genaro Ramirez-Casiano, reportedly drove up in a blue Chevy Impala and offered the girl money in exchange for sex.
According to the report, the teenager willingly got into his car and the two drove to the Days Inn hotel and got a room where they had consensual sex and smoked marijuana.
The teen told deputies, Ramirez-Casiano wouldn’t let her go for the next few days and forced her to have sex.
The report goes on to say, on June 16th, Ramirez-Casiano had to go to work and he called a friend to come watch the girl and make sure that she didn’t leave the hotel room. The friend eventually left the hotel room and the girl proceeded to call one of her friends to pick her up.
After reporting the incident to the Sheriff’s office, the victim was able to pick Ramirez-Casiano out of a photo lineup. He was arrested and is being held at the county jail.
