Former Sarasota long-term care facility worker facing additional charges for credit card theft of residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) --- An arrest warrant is out for a Manatee County woman accused of stealing credit cards from elderly residents at a City of Sarasota long-term care facility. 29-year-old Yolanda Taite is accused of stealing the credit cards of at least three residents at Alderman Oaks.
She was arrested last month when she was first charged for stealing the credit cards of two vulnerable residents and currently out on bond. Friday, Sarasota Police Department named another victim. Now that former healthcare worker is facing even more charges.
“Based on our investigation we do believe that there are additional victims, unfortunately,” said public information officer for the Sarasota Police Department, Genevieve Judge.
Police say Taite is accused of spending more than 2-thousand dollars of the residents money. Surveillance photos obtained by ABC7 show Taite using the stolen cards at places like Target and a liquor store.
Police say surveillance photos reveled a second suspect, a man with her, that used one of the resident’s cards as well. Detectives are still working to identify him.
"It's just heartbreaking to know that somebody in a power of trust...Somebody, that you know, their loved ones trusted to take care of them took advantage of them especially in the middle of a pandemic. It's heartbreaking to know. We're just thankful that the family members of these loved ones had the mind to come forward and let us know about it," said Judge.
I spoke a relative of one of the victims over the phone because they didn’t want to come out on camera and they say they’re ticked off someone took advantage of their vulnerable loved one.
The Alderman Oaks owners declined to interview but tell ABC7 they were upfront with the situation and did fire the part-time worker. In an email to our newsroom Thursday morning the owner of the facility said “the issue is how a trusted employee fully approved by the system can fall into something like this.”
SPD advises anyone with loved ones at Alderman Oaks or formerly at the facility to check their bank statements for irregularities.
