First Alert Weather: Pattern of coastal showers followed by inland storms holds into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere has and will make several changes that will influence the forecast, but not in a major way. We are sandwiched between a flow of air through a deep layer of the atmosphere that is out of the southwest to our north and southeast to the south. The Suncoast splits the difference with a south flow aloft that will continue to keep atmospheric moisture high. At the surface, high pressure is nearly over us and brings light winds that allow our local winds to drive the forecast. During the morning hours, a land breeze will produce an easterly offshore wind that will keep most showers in the Gulf during morning drive time. As we move into the mid-morning and early afternoon the sea breeze will build and bring a shower or thunderstorm to the near coast Suncoast communities. The breeze will build into the later afternoon and trigger most storms in areas well east of the interstate. Late in the afternoon the east coast sea breeze and west coast sea breeze will collide along the spine of the state where most stronger storms will form.