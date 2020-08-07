Deputies searching for two Bradenton boys last seen on Thursday night

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for two missing boys that were last seen in Bradenton on Thursday night.
Deputies say Rakim Clark, 15, and Nazir Pitchford, 12, were last observed earlier in the evening when they were leaving their grandmother’s house in the 1000 block of 33rd Avenue East.
According to deputies, the boys have not returned to that address and they also have not made contact with family members.
Reportedly, a family friend saw Clark and Pitchford at the Circle K in the area of 30th Avenue East and 9th Street East traveling on bicycles, but the person was unaware that the boys were missing.
Clark is African-American, stands at five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has black dreads, brown eyes, braces and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue/grey pants.
Pitchford is African-American, stands at four-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, has black high top dreads, brown eyes, braces, and was last seen wearing black Jordan sweat pants.
They are only considered to be runaways, and not endangered at this time.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
