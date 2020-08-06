Nat. Suicide Prevention hotline gets 3 digit number

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The mental health professional community wants everyone to know about a new, lifesaving number.
The Federal Communications Commission just designated “988” as the number to call for the National Suicide Prevention hotline.
Professionals say the goal now is to get 988 to become as much of a staple in people’s minds during emergencies as 911.
"It's an easy number for people to remember, and it's quick to dial instead of having to go online and look up an 800 number," said Sarah Wright, Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Phone companies have until 2022 to direct calls 988 calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but mental health advocates say this is a big step in the right direction.
Some professionals believe the move was brought on in a rise in mental health issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are seeing an increase in depression and people self-medicating, especially with alcohol related to COVID and some of the unrest in the world right now, the financial pressures of people losing jobs," Wright said.
While phone services companies make the transition, Americans who need help should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and utilize online chats.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.