A major success for Mote Marine Laboratory’s scientific coral restoration efforts

“Mote has pioneered this technology called microfragmentation-fusion where we will cut coral into small replicate pieces, grow them out within our land nursery, and and then out plant them on degraded coral skeletons. These corals, these out plants, were only five years old. It really shows that we can produce viable corals of a slow growing massive species within only a handful of years instead of decades,” says Dr. Hannah Koch, Mote Postdoctoral Research Fellow.