First Alert Weather: Good rain chances into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An upper-level trough, generally light winds out of the southeast and plenty of moisture will keep us in a good rain chance for the next four or five days. Storms in Gulf waters formed over the warm water and aided by the upper air support and land breezes will be seen on radar in the morning but should, generally, stay offshore. An isolated shower near the coast can’t be ruled out but larger complexes of heavy weather, like be had yesterday, is not in the morning forecast. By afternoon the storms will begin to pop up along the coast and drift inland, carried by the sea breeze. Inland the storms will become more widespread and stronger. by early afternoon. Due to the light winds, the storms will be slow-moving and could produce heavy rain. During the evening a few of the storms could work there way back to the coast.