DOH reports latest COVID-19 cases
By ABC7 Staff | August 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 11:19 AM

(WWSB) - As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 120 new COVID-19 deaths.

There are 502,739 reported COVID-19 cases and 7,627 reported deaths involving Florida residents. The state has issued 3,814,884 COVID-19 tests.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 8,938   Residents: 8,845   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 93

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 188   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 582     Non-Residents: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,105  (46%)   Female: 4,590 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 150 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 806  (9%)   White: 3,798  (43%)   Other: 1,050  (12%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,191  (36%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,126  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,858  (32%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,861  (44%)  

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 5,940   Residents: 5,889   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 51

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 129   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 356     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 2,691  (46%)   Female: 3,073 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 125 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 344  (6%)   White: 2,340  (40%)   Other: 481  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,724  (46%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 544  (9%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,048  (35%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,297  (56%)

