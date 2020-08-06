DOH reports latest COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 120 new COVID-19 deaths.
There are 502,739 reported COVID-19 cases and 7,627 reported deaths involving Florida residents. The state has issued 3,814,884 COVID-19 tests.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 8,938 Residents: 8,845 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 93
Conditions and Care Deaths: 188 Hospitalizations* Residents: 582 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,105 (46%) Female: 4,590 (52%) Unknown/No data: 150 (<1%)
Race: Black: 806 (9%) White: 3,798 (43%) Other: 1,050 (12%) Unknown/No Data: 3,191 (36%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,126 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 2,858 (32%) Unknown/No Data: 3,861 (44%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 5,940 Residents: 5,889 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 51
Conditions and Care Deaths: 129 Hospitalizations* Residents: 356 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,691 (46%) Female: 3,073 (52%) Unknown/No data: 125 (<1%)
Race: Black: 344 (6%) White: 2,340 (40%) Other: 481 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,724 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 544 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,048 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,297 (56%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.