Better chances for storms this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looks like we are headed for a return to scattered late day storms coming back toward the coast from inland areas this weekend.
The EURO is showing a little more east to southeast wind during the morning with a sea breeze developing and pushing inland. These two shall meet and that is when the storms begin.
The rain chance stays elevated for late day storms both Saturday and Sunday at 60%. Looking at the long range forecast models continue to show typical Florida summer thunderstorms through the work week.
Highs will be near average which is 90 degrees and lows in the upper 70′s. We can expect partly cloudy skies through the next 7 days outside the scattered storms that will develop.
For boaters expect winds light out of the SW at 5 knots and seas less than 2 feet with smooth conditions on the bays and inland waterways.
The tropics are quiet for now but look for an uptick by mid August as the real season begins.
