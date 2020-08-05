Vice President Pence makes Faith in America campaign stop in Tampa Bay Wednesday afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence visited Tampa as apart of the Trump administration’s ‘Faith In America’ campaign.
Pence opened by bringing greetings from President Trump to everyone in attendance, and he also said that the Trump administration is very happy with Gov. Ron DeSantis and how he has led Florida throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re seeing encouraging trends,” Pence said when speaking about testing numbers and recent case numbers in the state.
Pence also reiterated to Floridians that the White House will continue to make sure that Florida has testing and all supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vice president then proceeded to discuss the topic at hand for which was the reason he was in Tampa on Wednesday, the Pro-Life Movement. This is a movement that he said is defined by compassion, generosity and love for women and unborn children.
Pence said that one of his greatest privileges as vice president was in his role as president of the Senate when he was able to cast the tie breaking vote on a bill that allowed states to defund Planned Parenthood and Trump then signed it into law.
The vice president says President Trump has been standing without apology for the sanctity of human life.
“President Trump is the first president in history to address the March For Life in person at the national mall,” Pence said.
Pence said to everyone in attendance that the Trump administration will always stand up for the freedom of speech of every American and they will always be pro-life.
The vice president also said that he believes “life is winning in America” because the rising generation is more pro-life than ever before.
