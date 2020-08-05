Hurricane season is in full swing: Why you should review your homeowners insurance policy to see if you are completely covered

The 2020 hurricane season is in full swing with nine named storms already as of August 5th. Isaias was the latest tropical system to impact the South Carolina-North Carolina border as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night. The storm unleashed damaging winds, flooding rains and destructive tornadoes while inundating some coastal areas along the east coast. Let this serve as a reminder that we are still in the peak of hurricane season and it’s important to check your homeowner’s insurance to see what it covers.