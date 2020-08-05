FPL sends crew to New Jersey to help in aftermath of Hurricane Isaias

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 600 Florida Power and Light (FPL) employees are headed to New Jersey to help restore power in the aftermath in Hurricane Isaias.
Crews are expected to arrive on Friday following their 1,200 mile journey.
This is part of FPL’s Mutual Assistance Program with other utilities around the country.
They left from the service center in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.
The hurricane flipped cars and flooded homes and businesses and the damage has been widespread.
