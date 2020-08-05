First Alert Weather: A pattern shift will be shifting the timing of our storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the past few days the rain chances have gone up a bit and the showers started early near the coast and then moved inland and became stronger and more numerous in the afternoon. That is about to change. Today our winds will be light and a bit variable with the sea-breeze starting early and pushing morning coastal storms into inland areas by afternoon. But the building area of high pressure and dry air aloft that is driving our weather is in the process of modification. As the high-pressure center lifts north our winds will respond with a shift to the southeast tomorrow. That will cause a more familiar summer patter to return. Watch for Thursday storms to build early in inland locations and then drift slowly to the coast before moving into Gulf waters. This will bring our coastal storms along at the time of maximum heating and help cool things off.