FDOH reports 7,719 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 518,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 180 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Friday morning’s update.
512,421 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
7,927 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Thursday’s totals.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to COVID-19 related roundtable on Friday at 11:30 a.m. EST.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,124 Residents: 9,030 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 94
Conditions and Care Deaths: 189 Hospitalizations* Residents: 596 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,200 Female: 4,687 Unknown/No data: 143
Race: Black: 832 (9%) White: 3,951 (44%) Other: 1,143 (13%) Unknown/No Data: 3,104 (34%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,095 Residents: 6,043 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52
Conditions and Care Deaths: 130 Hospitalizations* Residents: 364 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,738 Female: 3,165 Unknown/No data: 140
Race: Black: 362 (6%) White: 2,391 (40%) Other: 503 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,787 (46%)
