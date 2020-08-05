Contactless thermal temperature scanner kiosks now available at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has installed contactless thermal temperature scanners on Wednesday. Airport officials say they are one of the only airports in the country doing this. It’s in addition to everything else they’re doing to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s especially important because we want people to feel safe when they’re flying with us,” said Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of SRQ. “We’ve done everything possible, we have the face shields, we have sanitizing stations throughout the terminal, we have spacers in all the lines, the temperature reading machines, we have advisory signage.”
If a worker has a temperature of 100.4 or higher they are not allowed to work. For a passenger, they would be encouraged not to fly. The device almost looks like an iPad and the technology scans the forehead for a temperature reading.
“I think it’s awesome, it’s real quick and it seems very accurate and it gives you a green light and I think it’s great,” said Joyce and Rich Cannone. “It makes you feel a little more secure when getting on the plane.”
There are a total of three of these kiosks. One at the ticketing wing, one near the security checkpoint and the other at SRQ’s facilities building.
