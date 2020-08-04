Sarasota man sentenced to federal prison for theft of government property and smuggling goods

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 69-year-old Sarasota man has been sentenced to two year and nine months in federal prison.
Vladimir Volgaev has been sentenced for theft of government property and smuggling goods from the U.S., which is in violation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.
The court has also ordered him to give back $6,835. Volgaev plead guilty to the crimes in August of 2019.
According to court documents, evidence that was presented at his sentence hearing showed that between 2011 and 2018, Volgaev shipped more than 1,600 firearm components from the U.S. to Ukraine.
These components included barrels, slides, receivers and frames.
Court documents say that these components were used to construct completely functional firearms.
While engaging in this activity, Volgaev lived in subsidized housing by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and he reportedly lied to HUD about his personal finances which included the he had gained from illicit firearm trafficking.
