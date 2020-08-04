Morning coastal showers again possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All this summer it seems we have been dealing with heat advisories and lack of cooling storms in the afternoon to cool things down near the coast.
This is all due to the persistent west winds we have been experiencing. That usually only brings a few showers near the coast in the morning and early afternoon and then big storms develop well inland.
The normal Bermuda high pressure ridge has been bumped around all summer long by big dips in the jet stream to tropical systems moving up the eastern seaboard.
Now that Isaias is finally out of here we can expect things to get back to “normal” for a while. This should start to take hold on Thursday and continue through the weekend.
That means the dangerous lightning will be back as well so keep this in mind. If you can hear the thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
For Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies with a few coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms. Later in the afternoon look for mainly inland storms. The rain chance is at 40%. The high will be 92 with a heat index from 100-104.
Thursday the rain chance jumps up to 50% for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and working back toward the beaches later in the day. The high on Thursday 92.
Friday through Sunday expect mostly sunny skies with scattered late day storms each day. Some of the storms will bring some heavy rain at times. The highs will be near average in the low 90′s and lows in the upper 70′s.
The tropics remain quiet for now for the Suncoast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.