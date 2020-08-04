MCSO employee arrested following investigation for using a computer to solicit illegal acts

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced on Tuesday that one of their employees has been arrested in Hillsborough County for his alleged role in an online chat investigation.
MCSO says Corrections Sergeant, Stephen Utter, is being charged with Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device, Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor and Use of Computer Devices to Solicit Illegal Acts.
“It is extremely upsetting to learn that a member of the Manatee County Sheriffs’ Office participated in such despicable, unlawful behavior! These actions are shocking and unacceptable on all levels, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I would like to commend Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives for their diligent work in removing this threat to the most vulnerable in the community, our children!
MCSO says that Utter has been terminated from the agency after being there since October of 2011.
This case remains under investigation.
