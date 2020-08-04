First Alert Weather: Rain chances will slightly increase today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Isaias moves quickly away from the Suncoast, high pressure will begin to build and temperatures remain warm. Feels like temperatures today will climb to 105 to 107. While we may not see an advisory today, the conditions will still be warm enough that heat exhaustion could be an issue for those who must be outdoors. The good news is that there will be a slightly better chance of rain today. The showers will follow a west wind pattern and start near the coast in the late morning or early afternoon with only a 20% coverage. The storms will drift inland and become more numerous and stronger east of the interstate by mid and late afternoon and early evening.
Tomorrow the moisture begins to rapidly increase and rain chances will spike. For the rest of the workweek the much-needed storms will pop up with a 60% to 70% coverage. A more southeast flow will keep the sea breeze close to the coast and aid in bring rain for areas that miss out on the showers today. Rain chances should remain relatively high through the rest of the week before some drier air once again moves in by Sunday. That will start next work week off a bit drier.
