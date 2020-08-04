Doctors say face shields or glasses in addition to masks to help prevent spread of COVID-19

“The health department says that you’re potentially exposed if you’ve been around somebody with COVID-19, and you’re in close proximity for more than about 15 minutes. So, if you’re a person, maybe because of your job, you have to be in close proximity with people for long periods of time, then a face shield might makes sense in addition to a mask,” Dr. Marissa Levine, Public Heath Medicine professor at the University of South Florida, said.