Bicyclist killed during fatal crash on North Tamiami Trail on Monday night in Osprey

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 68-year old man was fatally struck after colliding with a van on Monday night in Osprey.
This crash took place around 10:53 p.m. on North Tamiami Trail and Osprey Point Drive. The man was traveling on his bicycle at the time of the incident.
Troopers say the 64-year-old driver of the van and the bicyclist were traveling south on North Tamiami Trail and south of Osprey Point Drive.
According to troopers, the front of the van struck the bicyclist and was later pronounced deceased due to the injuries that he suffered.
This crash remains under investigation.
