All north and southbound lanes have re-opened between U.S. 41 at Bayshore Gardens Parkway in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All northbound and southbound on U.S. 41 at Bayshore Gardens Parkway and U.S. 41 at 63rd Avenue West have re-opened in Manatee County.
The roadway had been closed down due to deputies responding to suspicious material at a nearby business.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says that their Bomb Squad Unit has destroyed the suspicious material and there is no threat to anyone in the area.
All motorists may now travel on the roadway once again.
