All north and southbound lanes closed between U.S. 41 at Bayshore Gardens Parkway in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All northbound and southbound on U.S. 41 at Bayshore Gardens Parkway and U.S. 41 at 63rd Avenue West have been closed in Manatee County.
This closure is due to police activity that is happening in the area. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating suspicious material at a nearby business.
All motorists traveling in this direction is being diverted to a different direction.
No further information is available at this time.
