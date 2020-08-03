What will be the protocol for Suncoast teachers or staff that contract COVID-19?

“That’s why it’s important for us to have our own tracking system and work in partnership with the health department because the last thing I want to see for our employees is through no fault of their own. In my opinion as an epidemiologist, if someone contract an illness in the workplace, that is a workplace injury to that employee. They should not have to utilize their sick time, or if they don’t have sick time, to be out on unpaid leave,” explained Dr. Scott Hopes, epidemiologist and Manatee County School Board member.