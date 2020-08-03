WATCH: Splash Mountain tourists have to jump ship as boat sinks

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - When Skyelar Ingersoll visited Disney World, she didn’t expect that Splash Mountain would be less “splash” and more “submerged.”
One of the boats began sinking rapidly in the tunnel and Ingersoll began filming. She said that as the boat began to sink, riders jumped out, despite warnings from Disney Cast members to stay onboard.
“So, we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the Disney World employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat, but it went under as soon as we all stepped out,” Ingersoll wrote on Twitter.
Thankfully, no one appeared to be hurt. ABC7 has reached out to Disney World for comment.
Disney World announced earlier this year that Splash Mountain would close and re-opened as a“Princess and the Frog” themed ride.
