Sarasota County voters urged to return vote-by-mail ballots promptly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner wants to remind voters who have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18 primary election to vote and return those ballots promptly so they are received in time to be counted.
The deadline to request ballots be mailed to them for the upcoming primary election is 5 p.m. Saturday, August 8.
To request a vote-by-mail ballot, a voter may call 941.861.8618, submit an online request or request by email to votebymail@SarasotaVotes.com. You must include your name, birth date and address where ballot should be mailed.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person to any of the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice or North Port. Voters may also drop voted ballots into secure vote-by-mail drop boxes now located in all three elections offices during normal business hours, and inside early voting locations during early voting dates and times, published at SarasotaVotes.com.
Turner cautions voters to carefully read and follow the instructions included with vote-by-mail ballots to ensure their ballots are counted. Voters should complete and sign the oath on the ballot certificate (return) envelope and the voter’s signature should match the signature on record in the elections office.
A voter may track his or her vote-by-mail ballot from the time the request for the ballot is processed until the voted ballot is received and tabulated by the elections office. To track, click on the “Vote-by-Mail” icon at SarasotaVotes.com, select the “Track your Vote-by-Mail Ballot” link and follow the easy instructions.
For more information, contact the supervisor of elections office at 941.861.8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
