Rain chances on the way up

Tuesday we will see a few morning showers along the coast as some instability left behind from Isaias moves overhead. This little trough will move out of here later in the day. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a 30% chance for a few showers near the coast in the morning and then inland storms later in the day. The heat index will be near advisory levels once again on Tuesday with a feels like around 105 in the afternoon.