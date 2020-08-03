Rain chances on the way up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isaias will continue to wreck havoc along the Mid-Atlantic coast states. A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of South and North Carolina. As of 8 p.m. Monday Isaias has regained hurricane status with sustained winds up to 75 mph.
Tropical storm warnings are up from South Carolina to Maine as it will bring flooding rain and dangerous tropical storm force winds over the next few days.
We will finally get back to normal as the high pressure system which is usually responsible for directing storms from inland areas back to the west coast later in the day gets back to its normal position by Wednesday.
Tuesday we will see a few morning showers along the coast as some instability left behind from Isaias moves overhead. This little trough will move out of here later in the day. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a 30% chance for a few showers near the coast in the morning and then inland storms later in the day. The heat index will be near advisory levels once again on Tuesday with a feels like around 105 in the afternoon.
By Wednesday we will see the high pressure get back in place and the moisture will return which will bring a good chance for scattered storms through the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the low 90′s. The rain chance in the afternoon will be at 50% for those scattered storms.
For the rest of the work week expect a 60% chance for mainly late day storms and mostly sunny skies during the morning.
Same goes true for the weekend with typical summer Florida weather pattern in effect. Highs will be in the low 90′s each day and lows in the upper 70′s.
Elsewhere we are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic which has a good chance for developing but has no chance for impacting our weather as it moves to the NW.
