Florida reports 4,752 new positive COVID-19 cases

(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | August 3, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 11:19 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms another 4,752 coronavirus cases. It’s the first time since June 22 that reported new cases were less than 5,000.

The statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases now sits at 491,884 with 79 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

That does not mean that all the new deaths happened in the last 24 hours, only that they were reported since Sunday.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 8,825   Residents: 8,733   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 92

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 187   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 553     Non-Residents: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,046  (46%)   Female: 4,526 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 161 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 778  (9%)   White: 3,648  (42%)   Other: 1,010  (12%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,297  (38%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,030  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,683  (31%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,020  (46%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 5,814   Residents: 5,763   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 51

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 121   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 352     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 115   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 2,627  (46%)   Female: 3,012 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 343  (6%)   White: 2,281  (40%)   Other: 447  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,692  (47%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 504  (9%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,981  (34%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,278  (57%)

