Florida reports 4,752 new positive COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms another 4,752 coronavirus cases. It’s the first time since June 22 that reported new cases were less than 5,000.
The statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases now sits at 491,884 with 79 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
That does not mean that all the new deaths happened in the last 24 hours, only that they were reported since Sunday.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 8,825 Residents: 8,733 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 92
Conditions and Care Deaths: 187 Hospitalizations* Residents: 553 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,046 (46%) Female: 4,526 (52%) Unknown/No data: 161 (<1%)
Race: Black: 778 (9%) White: 3,648 (42%) Other: 1,010 (12%) Unknown/No Data: 3,297 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,030 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 2,683 (31%) Unknown/No Data: 4,020 (46%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 5,814 Residents: 5,763 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 51
Conditions and Care Deaths: 121 Hospitalizations* Residents: 352 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 115 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,627 (46%) Female: 3,012 (52%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)
Race: Black: 343 (6%) White: 2,281 (40%) Other: 447 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,692 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 504 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,981 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 3,278 (57%)
