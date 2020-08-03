First Alert Weather: Dry air on the edges of Isaias will reduce today’s rain chances.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isaias never recovered from the shearing winds and dry air that interrupted it’s development in the Bahamas. Sparing Florida, it now sets it’s sights on the Carolina’s, possibly increasing intensity a bit and becoming a minor CAT 1 hurricane. On the outer edges of a tropical system the skies are generally clearer and the weather hot and humid. It is that subsiding dry air that will more into the Suncoast today and bring with it way below average rain chances of only 20%, and most of that inland. Without the rain comes the heat and our afternoon “feels like” will be near 105.
Tomorrow a little low pressure area will move through the deep south and help to unsettle the atmosphere a bit. That will bump up our rain chances to 40%. But it’s when we see the winds shift out of the southeast later this week that our rain chances will spike. By Wednesday our rain probabilities jump to 60% and by the end of the work week they will be at 70%. With the higher rain chances comes the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms developing.
