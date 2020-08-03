FDOH confirms more than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 497,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 245 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Tuesday morning’s update.
491,773 of these total cases involve Florida residents.
7,402 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Monday’s totals.
Workers have also processed 3,790,202 total tests. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to remind Floridians that the state has been testing at a very high and rapid pace.
DeSantis and his wife, First Lady, Casey DeSantis, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 related roundtable on Tuesday at noon.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 8,887 Residents: 8,794 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 93
Conditions and Care Deaths: 187 Hospitalizations* Residents: 569 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,078 (46%) Female: 4,561 (52%) Unknown/No data: 155 (<1%)
Race: Black: 797 (9%) White: 3,715 (42%) Other: 1,040 (12%) Unknown/No Data: 3,242 (37%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,105 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 2,749 (31%) Unknown/No Data: 3,940 (45%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 5,854 Residents: 5,803 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 51
Conditions and Care Deaths: 128 Hospitalizations* Residents: 354 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,651 (46%) Female: 3,032 (52%) Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)
Race: Black: 341 (6%) White: 2,307 (40%) Other: 468 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,687 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 524 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,017 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,262 (56%)
