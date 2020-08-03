Deputies searching for suspect in attempted murder

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that happened on Aug. 1.
According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Davie & Valenti Movers. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and victim are co-workers who got into an argument on a loading dock on the west side of the business before shots were fired.
The suspect, identified as Courtenay Dantae Johnson, had fled the scene in a white Ford Expedition with Mississippi tags. The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the 2100 block of 6th Street in Bradenton.
Johnson is wanted on a charge of Attempted Murder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS
