Deputies: Man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say a 31-year-old man that they had been searching for has turned himself in and he is being charged with attempted murder.
According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Davie & Valenti Movers on August 1.
Witnesses told investigators that Courtenay Johnson and the victim are co-workers who got into an argument on a loading dock on the west side of the business before shots were fired.
According to deputies, Johnson had fled the scene in a white Ford Expedition with Mississippi tags. The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the 2100 block of 6th Street in Bradenton.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Johnson since learning about the incident. He has turned himself in at the Manatee County Jail.
