City of Venice passes second reading needed for mask mandate, face coverings now required in the city

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Venice City Council passed an ordinance on the second reading today and face coverings are now required in the city.
The first reading was passed earlier this month in a 3-2 vote, but a second reading was needed for masks to become a requirement. The second reading passed on Tuesday in a 4-3 vote with Mayor Ron Feinsod being one of the people in agreement to pass the ordinance.
The ordinance will expire 30 days after it begins, unless it is extended or repealed prior to the expiration date.
The ordinance in its entirety can be read below.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.