Suncoast businesses still having difficulty hiring back staff

“If the restaurant does it properly and they evoke confidence in their customers and their guests, and their guests go and they fell like they have a safe clean and happy experience, then those restaurants will survive. Unfortunately, as we’re seeing, some restaurants aren’t doing it responsibly. So guests and employees are getting sick. And they’re forcing to shut down. Since they did it irresponsibly,” Josh Cunningham, whom has worker for more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, tells ABC7.