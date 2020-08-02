Southeastern Guide Dogs changed the way they are training service dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Before the Coronavirus pandemic struck, the Southeastern Guide Dogs campus in Palmetto was full of volunteers, trainers, and playful puppies.
But when the Pandemic struck that all changed.
“Before the Coronavirus, we took a hands-on approach through the training of most of our dogs. Right now, because of the pandemic, we have to use technology. For example, we use Facebook Live, Zoom, and other online platforms to provide training to our 300 plus volunteers puppy raisers”, explains CEO of Southeastern Guide Dogs, Titus Herman.
The puppies are paired with people who suffer some kind of disability whether physical or mental like PTSD or anxiety.
“I’m hoping for a service dog because I truly believe it will provide the full-time companionship and aid because of my military service injuries,” Leo Garza says in a video to Southeastern Guide Dogs.
Herman says even in the midst of this pandemic where we have to social distance, the puppies provide a friendship that is much needed now
“Thankfully these dogs transform the lives of the recipients in significant ways and because of those dogs the people we serve people are able to leave their homes. Even though they may be physically distant from others. They will get to make a social connection and the dogs create a bridge between isolation and society,”
